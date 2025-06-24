Star Wars Outlaws Patch Notes Fixes a Bunch of Issues

A brand new update has been released for Star Wars Outlaws and it continues to improve Ubisoft’s sci-fi open-world game. The idea of an open-world Star Wars game has always been compelling, but it wasn’t until 2024 that we actually got one. Games like Star Wars Jedi Survivor had some open levels, but it was far from open-world. Unfortunately, Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws was a bit rocky when it was released last fall. The game made some odd design decisions, was buggy, and overall lacked some of the weight it needed to be the Star Wars game people wanted. However, Ubisoft stayed committed and kept updating Star Wars Outlaws and now, it’s in a much better place.
Of course, with any game, there is always still work to be done. There are always new bugs, new glitches, new pieces of feedback to address, and so on. Of course, there’s also a Switch 2 port of Outlaws on the way as well. As a result, the team at Ubisoft has put out a new Star Wars Outlaws patch that weighs between 1.96 GBs and 3.67 GBs depending on your platform of choice. The new patch fixes a variety of issues pertaining to gameplay, specific quests, and much more. You can view the full patch notes below for Star Wars Outlaws‘ 1.7 update.
Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.7 Patch Notes
General Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where pick-up weapons could have no ammo after a save
- Fixed an issue where Kay could not go into low cover in certain areas
- Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing
- Fixed an issue with intel quest completion with Smuggler’s Camp, Abandoned Hideout, and Hidden Riches
UI
- Fixed an issue with a missing key bind under Starship control options
Accessibility
- Added an option for accessibility shortcuts when using a controller
- Fixed an issue where crosshair visibility settings were missing
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where irrelevant NPC lines could be played after specific story progress
MAIN & SIDE QUESTS
Toshara
- Underworld
- Fixed an issue where players could lose Pyke reputation by defeating Pyke NPCs after loading a save during the ‘Break into the Tower’ objective
Tatooine
- Smuggler Camp and Abandoned Hideout Intel
- Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest. Quest should complete when revisiting the intel location.
Akiva
- Fixed an issue where players would be prevented from fast travelling or taking off from Achra Station if landing when dialogue is playing
- Hidden Riches Intel
- Fixed an issue where players who had already looted the chest could not complete the intel quest.Quest should complete when revisiting the intel location.
Wild Card – Story Pack
- The Game
- Fixed an issue where Kay could board the Morenia with a secondary weapon holstered
A Pirate’s Fortune – Story Pack
- Lost Treasures
- Fixed an issue where the grapple point prompt would not appear when sliding down the cliff
- Dead Man’s Tale
- Fixed an issue where Kay was not able to leave Achra station after the end cutscene
- Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck behind a forcefield after performing a save/load
- Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where contraband contracts were not available from Reess, the Holotable, or contract terminals
- Fixed an issue where saving was not possible when carrying contraband cargo
- Fixed an issue where the Rokana Raider ship HUD could disappear when boosting
- Fixed an issue with the ‘Supercharged Ions’ passive system description
- Fixed an issue where friendly NPCs could be targeted when using the TL-40