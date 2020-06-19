Star Wars: Squadrons Cosmetics Will Include Ewok Bobbleheads

Star Wars fans have been getting a lot of pleasant surprises this week, with the first details surrounding the franchise's next video game, Star Wars: Squadrons. The upcoming game will allow fans to fully experience the journey of being a pilot in the Star Wars universe, with gameplay that will include single-player and multiplayer adventures. The game's latest gameplay trailer, which arrived during Thursday's EA Play event, showed that off in more detail -- including one very adorable element. As the trailer revealed, Squadrons will have a slew of "rich cosmetic and gameplay customization options" for your ship and your character, as well as for the ship's cockpit. The trailer showed off one extension of that, with a small Ewok bobblehead perched on one console.

While the option will surely be one of many that will be available in Squadrons, its appearance in the gameplay trailer has already delighted fans. It also doesn't hurt that the bobblehead looks somewhat similar to the existing Ewok POP figures put out by Funko (which, thanks to a licensing agreement, are actually bobbleheads). It remains to be seen if any other adorable creatures from the Star Wars galaxy will also be available as bobbleheads in Squadrons.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be a dogfighting game, in which players will be able to embody pilots from the New Republic and the Empire following the events of Return of the Jedi. The game will support virtual reality headsets on both PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as crossplay between its various platforms. Here is how EA describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars™: Squadrons. Buckle up, feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars™ single-player story."

Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. It will cost $39.99 and, as mentioned above, feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Star Wars: Squadrons right here.

