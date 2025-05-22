Starfield Patch Notes Revealed for Latest Update

While some games receive pretty frequent patches, Bethesda Studios tends to take it a little bit slower. So, it’s been a while since the last major update for Starfield, which released in late 2024 shortly after the launch of the controversial Shattered Space DLC. Now, Bethesda has pulled back the curtain on its latest patch for Starfield, which is available today, May 22nd. This latest Starfield update offers additional mod support alongside a number of bug fixes and gameplay adjustments. The patch should be available now on Xbox Series X|S and Steam.

Bethesda Studios shared the full Patch Notes for the May 22nd Starfield update via the @BethesdaStudios X account. After much ado about Oblivion Remastered, this is likely an exciting sight for Starfield fans eager to see more improvements made to the outer-space RPG. Though Bethesda has teased big things for Starfield this year, this latest patch isn’t a content update. Instead, most of the changes are fixes and improvements rather than fully new features. That said, there are a few new Creation Kit features that will further support mods for the game. This includes allowing Creations that are larger in size and support for custom icons.

In terms of bug fixes, there are several fixes for control lock and crash issues. Hopefully, that means Starfield will run more smoothly for players. In addition, some adjustments to gameplay have helped reduce bugs that impact everything from interiors preventing cargo access to dropped items no longer being marked as stolen. Some quest bugs have also been fixed.

Gameplay screenshot from starafield: Shattered space

For the full list of bug fixes and improvements from today’s Starfield update, check out the Patch Notes as shared by Bethesda Game Studios on X:

FEATURES

Added Very Low display settings to improve performance on some devices.

Creation Kit: Added the ability for Creators to add new icons to the game.

Creations Store now supports bundling Creations.

Creation Kit: Creations up to 2GB in size can now be uploaded.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Creations: Resolved a possible error when restoring load order if a large number of mods were installed and then deleted.

Creation Kit: Resolved a possible crash when loading a plugin with an ingredient form.

Addressed a possible control lock that could occur when changing views at the same time as sitting in a pilot seat while landed.

Addressed a rare movement lock that was possible during forced dialogue scenes.

Addressed a control lock that could occur if a vehicle Creation was disabled while a loaded save depended on it.

Addressed a rare control lock that could occur when immediately opening a menu after loading a save during take-off.

Fixed an issue that could prevent exiting a vanity camera (PC).

Fixed a possible crash related to moving or removing buildings at the Main Outpost in Andraphon.

Resolved a rare crash that could occur when entering the Unity.

Addressed an issue where rapidly pressing quicksave could result in some quicksaves being removed.

General crash and stability fixes.

Creations UI fixes and improvements.

GAMEPLAY

Skills: The Cargo Link and Robots build limits from the Outpost Management skills should now persist after going through the Unity.

Weapons: The Space-Adept legendary effect no longer has a negative modifier for terrestrial damage.

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with some interiors that prevented cargo access.

Gameplay Options: Clarified the status effects text for Malnourished and Hydrated.

Fixed a Grav jumping issue that could occur after being hailed in Freestar or UC space.

Fixed a rare issue that could impact items displayed in the Razorleaf.

Resolved an issue with missiles that could prevent XP awards.

Fixed a player placement issue that could occur if a new creation was installed and a save was loaded into the UC Vigilance.

Resolved an issue where creatures could get moved to water if they ever became stuck.

Addressed an issue where dropped items could lose there stolen status.

At Hell’s Gate: The Crucible Blade no longer damages ships in orbit when used inside a ship.

At Hell’s Gate: The Crucible Blade audio will now play correctly after loading a save or fast travelling.

The Bounty Board in the Tracker’s Alliance HQ now has the correct audio interactions.

GRAPHICS

Updated resolutions to include 32:9 and 32:10 resolutions as well as more 16:9, 16:10, and 21:9 resolutions.

Performance: Resolved an issue that could cause frame rate to drop when opening the scanner on long play sessions.

Celestial bodies should now remain visible in the sky after entering and exiting an interior.

QUESTS

All That Money Can Buy: Fixed a rare issue that caused the Trade Tower elevator to be inoperable.

In Memoriam: Addressed an issue where completing “At Hell’s Gate” with Sarah as the companion could prevent completion of the quest.

Perfect Recipe: Shonda will now recover if she was downed while collecting Ashta meat.

The Starjacker: Adjusted dialogue options that appear for characters playing after entering the Unity.

Top of the L.I.S.T. – Resolved a control lock that could occur after selling survey data to Phil Hill.

Trackers Alliance: Resolved an issue where bounty scanner quests could time out.

Trackers Alliance: Fixed a rare issue where either killing or stunning the target would not complete the bounty missions.

Worlds Apart: Fixed an issue that allowed the player to leave the planet too quickly after exiting the temple.

LOCATIONS

Mannequins will now persist as intended in the New Atlantis Penthouse.

Player should now be able to modify the shelves and cabinets in the Core Manor in Akila City.

Resolved an issue that could prevent scanning some flora.

At Hell’s Gate: The Plasma Research Facility now shows up on the surface map.

Fixed a visible opening in the Deserted Biotics Lab.

Vent Hazards are now displaying correctly on Jemison.

UI

Ship Builder: Resolved an issue with the ship upgrade menu when only one module is available for upgrade.

Ship Builder: Addressed a selection issue when using large fonts.

Ship Decoration: Updated the names of Empty ship modules.

All buttons should now work in the Vehicle Builder menu with large fonts enabled.

Localization: Text for the Dehydrated debuff is no longer cutoff in Spanish and Polish when large fonts is enabled.

Localization: The bounty boards in the Tracker’s Alliance HQ are now localized consistently.

Localization: Strings for both Hydrated and Dehydrated status effects regarding sneak attacks are fully localized.

VEHICLE

A keyboard binding is now available for the boost button. (PC)

A marker for the vehicle will now show up on the player’s compass.

Resolved a camera issue that could occur for players with maxed out Surveying skill.

Improved logic for exiting the vehicle when partially obstructed.

The vehicle will now deploy when landing at locations other than spaceports or landing pads.

Addressed a visible artifact with the Rev-8 when boosting in foggy conditions.

Shattered Space