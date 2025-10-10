State of Decay 3 Report Gives Update on Missing Xbox Game and a Release Window

A new State of Decay 3 report has surfaced online, providing an update on the missing Xbox game and providing Xbox Series X and PC users with a release window for the zombie game. State of Decay 3 was first announced all the way back in 2020. What followed was four years of silence. In 2024, it finally resurfaced with a second trailer, but no release date or any release window. It’s been crickets since then, and that is apparently because the game is still a ways off.

The new report comes the way of Jez Corden, a well-known Xbox insider. When asked by an Xbox fan on the social media platform X if the game was coming in 2026, Corden revealed it is not, and that it is rather aiming to release in 2027. From the sounds of it, this is because Xbox actually decided to dump “additional investment” into the game, though Corden does not make this claim specifically, but rather simply notes it has received additional investment. The report doesn’t end here, though.

Worries It Could Be Cancelled

Adding to this, Corden said he’s not sure this “matters much to Amy Hood’s projections.” For those who do not know, Hood is the CFO of Microsoft, and according to a previous report from Corden, “has given Xbox an utterly unrealistic financial requirement.” If this is the case, the implication is that more Xbox games will be cancelled, and studios shuttered as a result. Considering how troubled of a development State of Decay 3 has seemingly had, you would not be surprised if it and its developer Undead Labs are under Microsoft’s microscope right now.

“It’s gotten additional investment and is considered a hero project, but .. I don’t know if that matters much to Amy Hood’s projections,” says Corden, specifically. She clearly doesn’t care what damage cancelling games does to Xbox.”

If State of Decay 3 isn’t releasing until 2027, then it probably won’t be at The Game Awards this December, nor the Xbox Developer_Direct in January, the latter of which is supposed to include Fable. The earliest we would likely see it is at the Xbox Games Showcase in June. This is assuming the 2027 release window is locked, as Xbox is not going to want to show it again until it’s certain to hit its remaining milestones. The last we heard about the game came back in Spring, when it was reported that it’s going to be a PS5 game, in addition to a PC and Xbox game.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take this new, unofficial information with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.