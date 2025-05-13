New Steam Sale Is Perfect for Pokemon Fans

Pokemon fans are feeling the wait between main series games, with Pokemon Legends Z-A still months away, at best. However, creature collector games have become a whole genre in their own right. There are plenty of great critter-gathering games out there to scratch the itch until our next Pokemon game. And now, you can grab some of the best creature collector titles out there for less thanks to the Creature Collector Fest sale on Steam. This event runs from May 12th to May 19th and offers discounts on a ton of excellent titles where you befriend, catch, and battle or live alongside fantasy beats and buddies.

Creature Collector Fest on Steam is all about highlighting games where you “collect fantastical creatures and tame monsters.” Even though these kinds of games often get compared to Pokemon due to the similar catch-and-collect mechanic, there’s a good bit of variety in the genre. From demon-collecting in the spooky Bloomtown: A Different Story to calmly collecting helpful spirits in the productivity game Spirit City: Lofi Sessions, this latest Steam sale has plenty of iconic and hidden gem games to offer.

Palworld is one of many great options during this latest steam sale

There are well over 100 great deals in the Steam Creature Collector Fest sale, with discounts ranging from new release 10% sales up through impressive 75% off discounts. Whether you’re looking for a tried and true classic in the creature collecting genre or something new and shiny, this is one of the most exciting Steam sales for Pokemon fans hoping to find a new creature collector to fill the void.

Best Games on Sale During Steam Creature Collector Fest 2025

With so many games on sale, you might be wondering which ones are worth your time. Your mileage will vary depending on whether you crave classic turn-based battles a la Pokemon or a cozier, cooking and farming sim with cute creatures to collect. Either way, there’s quite a few big games included in this sale. So, let’s look at some of the most exciting ones on offer.

Palworld

Of course, Palworld has drawn plenty of Pokemon comparisons since it was first revealed. This game adds survival and base-building elements to the creature-collecting genre for a fun, engaging gameplay loop. Fight Pals, capture them, and put them to work. Palworld is 25% during Steam’s Creature Collector Fest, bringing the price from $30 USD to $22.49.

Bloomtown: A Different Story

If the Lavender Town spooky side of Pokemon is your jam, you might enjoy Bloomtown: A Different Story. This pixel art game is sort of a Stranger Things meets Pokemon hybrid, where you live in a normal-ish small town by day and fight and collect demons underground by night. This one gets a bit dark, but it’s a compelling and unique take on creature collecting all the same. Bloomtown: A Different Story is 50% off on Steam during Creature Collector Fest, making it just $12.49 compared to the usual $24.99 price tag.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition

Digimon story: Cyber sleuth is a wild adventure

While we wait on updates for Digimon Story: Time Stranger, why not revisit the previous installment in the series? The Complete Edition brings together both Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth titles in one epic adventure. Thanks to a truly impressive 90% discount, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition is just $4.99 on Steam during Creature Collector fest. The duo is usually $50 USD, so this is a truly excellent opportunity if you’ve yet to play this one.

Slime Rancher & Slime Rancher 2

Many gamers adore Slime Rancher and its cute and cozy sequel. Collect a variety of colorful slimes as you build up your farm. Both games are on sale during Creature Collector Fest, with the original Slime Rancher marked down 75% to just $4.99 and Slime Rancher 2 in Early Access 30% off, making it $20.99.

World of Final Fantasy

Did you know Final Fantasy has its own creature collector game? Well, now you do. World of Final Fantasy lets players explore Final Fantasy’s Grymoire as they collect and evolve a variety of creatures from the Final Fantasy universe. If you need to have a moogle and mini chocobo at your disposal, this Final Fantasy spinoff title might just be the creature collector for you. Both the standard and complete editions are discounted at 60% off on Steam, making them $9.99 and $15.98, respectively.

Monster Sanctuary Deluxe Edition

Key art for one of the best creature collector games, Monster Sanctuary

This creature collector is a highly-rated pixel art delight that combines creature collection and Metroidvania elements. This game has maintained its Very Positive rating since launching in 2020 and has seen some exciting updates to expand content over the years. During Creature Collector Fest on Steam, gamers can get the Deluxe Edition, which includes the official soundtrack and a Monster Journal, for 75% off, making it just $7.49.

Tiny Pasture

Prefer an idle game approach to creature collecting? Tiny Pasture lets you collect critters that sit at the bottom of your screen while you do other things, amassing your own small pixel art farm full of cute animals from bunnies to capybara and beyond. It’s on sale on Steam during Creature Collector Fest for 20% off, making it just $4.79.

Creature Collector Fest on Steam runs from May 12th to May 19th. The discounts above will expire on May 19th, unless the developer opts to extend them. Games are available on PC via Steam, with many also supported and even verified for Steam Deck, as well. You can browse the full list of discounted games on Steam.