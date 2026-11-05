2014 RPG Now Available for Free for All Steam Users for 24 Hours

An RPG is now available for free for all Steam users for roughly the next 24 hours. The game in question hails from 2014. Those familiar with video game history will know 2014 was arguably the weakest year in modern video game history in terms of video game releases. In other words, it was a slow year. Not for RPG fans, though. In 2014, RPG fans had a pretty good year.

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In 2014, role-playing game fans got Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dark Souls II, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Divinity: Original Sin, Persona Q, The Banner Saga 2, Child of Light, Wasteland 2, and more. There were also some cult classics and fan-favorite RPGs released this year, including Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey. Everyone is probably familiar with the aforementioned list if they are big RPG fans, but Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey is lesser known. Those not familiar with this 2014 RPG can now right this wrong and pay nothing in the process, as Fanatical has free Steam codes for the game.

That said, these free Steam codes are only available until November 6. After this, the offer will expire. There is also a limited number of codes, so it’s possible the supply will run dry before this expiration date. Meanwhile, in order to grab a free Steam code for the 2014 RPG puzzle game, you will need a Fanatical account. The good news is this is free. You will also need to subscribe to its newsletter. The good news is this is also free, and you can unsubscribe at any time. It’s also worth noting that this is specifically for the remaster of the game, not the original, which was released a year later in 2015.

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A Fan-Favorite RPG

If you look at Letter Quest: Grimm’s Journey — developed by Bacon Bandit Games and published by Digerati — on Steam, you will notice it has a 95% approval rating. This is across 218 user reviews and gives the game a “Very Positive” rating, which is the second-best possible rating on the Valve platform. And this is much higher than its 73 on Metacritic, which is a decent score, but not great.

As for the game itself, it is an RPG mixed with Scrabble. In it, you help Grimm and Rose, a pair of adorable grim reapers, defeat everything from monsters to ghosts and evil bunnies. And you do this with the power of words.

Most of these user reviews praise the game’s lite-RPG mechanics, the good progression, and how well it blends an educational experience with a game. Meanwhile, negative reviews critique the game’s graphics and soundtrack. Some also point out that the database of words the game uses could be more robust. To this end, those with an extensive vocabulary may find it frustrating.

If this free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are other options. To this end, recently for Halloween, a free horror game was made available on Steam. Meanwhile, speaking of Steam deadlines, a 2025 MMO is about to shut down.