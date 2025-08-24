Steam Has a New #1 Game Beating Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Steam has a new #1 game sitting at the top of the Top Sellers chart, and it’s not Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The latter release from Konami is out in four days, or two days if you pre-ordered the game. The closer it gets, the more pre-orders come in, and unsurprisingly it is sitting at the #2 spot on the Steam Top Sellers chart. The only game beating it is another game that isn’t out yet, but is apparently attracting even more pre-orders.

At the moment of publishing, the #1 top-selling game on Steam is a month out, and that game is Borderlands 4. Suffice to say, just like Borderlands 3, Borderlands 2, and the original Borderlands before it, Borderlands 4 looks poised to be massive. It’s not wildly uncommon for games to be at the top of the Steam Top Sellers chart on pre-orders alone, but while a month out is certainly less common. And it’s not like there is a lack of competition contributing to this; Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is imminent and EA Sports Madden NFL 26 just released.

Top 20 Best-Selling Games on Steam Right Now

Borderlands 4 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Helldivers 2 Peak KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX (Sale) Battlefield 6 Dead by Daylight EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Battlefield 2042 (Sale) Ready or Not Risk of Rain 2 (Sale) Black Desert (Sale) Grounded 2 Forza Horizon 5 (Sale) Baldur’s Gate 3 Rust Anno 1800 (Sale) Last Epoch Rimworld Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition

Not only is Borderlands 4 the top-selling premium game on Steam, even when you factor in free games, it is second on Steam, at the moment, behind only Counter-Strike 2.

Why Are So Many Pre-Ordering Borderlands 4?

Of course, Borderlands 4 is simply one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And this is really the main driving force behind pre-orders. Unlike Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Gearbox Software has not offered any early access for pre-order Borderlands 4. All pre-orders get is the Gilded Glory Pack, which comes with a few exclusive skins. In other words, there is no artificial pump to these pre-order numbers, which suggests Borderlands 4 is about to be one of 2025’s biggest Steam releases. In fact, Borderlands 4 has a free copy promotion available and a Collector’s Edition exclusive to GameStop, so if anything its Steam pre-order numbers may be skewed lower than demand. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you one of these Borderlands 4 pre-orderers?