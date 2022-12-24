Steam Sale Makes Some of Its Best Games $0.99

The Steam Winter Sale is live, which means hundreds of discounts on some of the best and most popular games on the digital PC storefront. As part of the sale, Valve -- the owners of Steam and the company responsible for some of the best games of all time -- has slashed the prices of its games, which in turn means some of the aforementioned best games of all time are dirt cheap. How cheap? Less than a dollar cheap.

For example, both Portal games -- Portal and Portal 2 -- are 90 percent off, which means they are $0.99. Also priced at $0.99 or below is just about every game Valve has ever made, minus Half-Life Alyx. This includes the original Half-Life games, both Left 4 Dead games, the non-free-to-play Counter-Strike games, and more. If you want Half-Life: Alyx, one of its only recent, non-free-to-play releases, you will need to fork over $23.99, as it's only 60 percent off.

All of these deals are only available until January 5. If you're interested in any of them, you can find them here. Meanwhile, you can find the rest of the winter sale here. Just about every notable game is seemingly on sale, but you're not going to find better games for this cheap. That said, if you don't have a $1 to your name anymore because of Christmas, don't worry, these Valve games are seemingly discounted to dirt cheap prices every time there is a big seasonal sale, which is to say four times a year.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including not just all of the latest deals, but all of the latest video game news, rumors, leaks, and rampant speculation -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant links listed right below to not just PC coverage, but console gaming coverage as well.