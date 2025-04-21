2023 RPG Surges to Top 10 on Steam Charts Two Years After Its Release

An action-RPG from 2023 unexpectedly finds itself in the top 10 best-selling Steam games chart following a recent update. Considering the Steam game in question only has a 77 on Metacritic, and has a “Mixed” rating on Steam, it is surprising to see it among the best-selling Steam games. However, the combination of its recent — and major — 2.0 update and its 67 percent discount that knocks the game down from $69.99 to $23.09 until May 1. More than this, the Steam game is also Steam Deck “Verified,” which means Valve has tested the game on Steam Deck, and can ensure it runs well on the handheld Valve machine.

The Steam game in question is Lords of the Fallen, which is currently the #9 best-selling game on Steam, and has been all weekend. To this end, it is behind only Schedule I, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, R.E.P.O, Baldur’s Gate 3, Last Epoch, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, and Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, in that order. This list of course does not factor in free games for obvious reasons.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Lords of the Fallen is the successor of a 2014 game of the same name from developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games. Despite a middle-of-the-road critical reception, it did notably manage to sell over one million copies in its first 10 days on the market. As for the new 2.0 update, you can read about it here.

“Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world,” reads an official description of the action-RPG on Steam. “Aeons after his defeat by the hands of man, the demon God Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As a fabled Dark Crusader, journey through the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience to overthrow Adyr once and for all. Featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, and deep, immersive storytelling.”

It is important to note that in addition to PC, Lords of the Fallen is also available on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X where this new update is also available.

For more coverage on all things Steam — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.