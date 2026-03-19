Steam Users Have 48 Hours to Grab Shooter Game for Free and Keep It

PC gamers on Steam have roughly 48 hours to grab a shooter game from 2019 for free. And once the PC game is claimed, it is free to keep perpetually. Unfortunately, for Steam Deck users, the PC game in question is not Steam Deck Verified, but it is listed as “Playable” by Valve. That said, both traditional PC users and Steam Deck users will want to act fast, as not only is there a limited 48-hour window to work with, but the deal is as supplies last. At the moment of publishing, codes remain available, but how many are left remains to be seen.

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The deal specifically comes the way of Fanatical, which means those interested will need an account with the Steam code distributor. The good news is a Fanatical account costs nothing. After this, PC gamers will need to link their Steam account to their Fanatical account, and then they can claim HypeTrain Digital’s Police Stories for free, sparing themselves from a $20 purchase in the process.

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Single-Player Top-Down Shooter With Optional Co-Op

Police Stories, for those that do not know, is a top-down shooter that can be played as a single-player game or as a co-op game. Inspired by SWAT 4 and “gritty” police TV shows, Police Stories has you playing as the police, blending together tactical gameplay and split-second decisions.

The game more specifically tells the story of John Rimes and Rick Jones, and their job on the force, which involves infiltrating gang hideouts, rescuing hostages, and other life-threatening scenarios.

According to Steam users, the police game is pretty good, as it has a “Very Positive” rating, thanks to 82% of 2,366 user reviews recommending the PC game. For those curious, the critiques of the game cite some crashing issues and that the gameplay struggles with immersion at times.

“I recommend this game. I played through the entire thing solo; it’s nice and tactical. Think of it like a simplified 2D, Ready or Not,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews.

Those who decide to check out Police Stories after picking it up for free should expect about five to seven hours with the PC game, though completionists will need closer to ten or eleven hours with it. As for why the game has been made free, we do not know, but it is presumably to promote the upcoming sequel.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.