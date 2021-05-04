Steam Users Can Download 2020 Game for Free for Limited Time

✖

Steam users can currently download a 2020 game for free, for a limited time, with no strings attached. The new free game comes the way of developer Nastycloud and publisher Hidden People Club who have made Nubarron: The Adventure of an Unlucky Gnome 100 percent free to download, keep, and play whenever you'd like for as much or as little as you'd like. In other words, this isn't a free trial or a demo, but a free download. Once downloaded, the game is yours. That said, this offer is only available until May 9. After this, it will return to its normal price.

On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 86 percent of 65 reviews reviewing the game positively. Below, you can read more about the title, which has been out since Jan 30, 2020.

"Guide Gnome across the dangers of this twisted fairytale world," reads an official pitch of the game. "Can you break the make the annoying cloud go away? And recover his stolen Lucky Hat? Trust your friends? Find out in this, a casual platformer set in a beautifully painted world full of weird creatures you'll have to deal with."

In addition to PC, the game also supports Mac and Linux. Further, it has a humble set of system requirements.

MINIMUM:

OS: 7

Processor: Intel i3+

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better

Storage: 4 GB available space

Additional Notes: Has issues with high-frequency monitors, so play it in 60hz

RECOMMENDED:

OS: 10

Processor: Intel i5+

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 460 / Radeon HD 7800 or better

Storage: 4 GB available space

