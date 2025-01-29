Steam Gets New Most Wishlisted Game Right Before Release

Monster Hunter Wilds is by far one of the most anticipated games of 2025 and for good reason. Since Capcom initially revealed the upcoming title, fans of the Monster Hunter series have been following every bit of news. With one open beta already concluded and a second on the way, it seems the hype for Monster Hunter Wilds has peaked. However, this has apparently proven to be false as a bit of news that has just broken shows how much hype there truly is for Capcom’s sequel to Monster Hunter World.

It’s no secret veteran fans are excited for Monster Hunter Wilds, so much so that those who’ve never played an entry in the series are getting in on the excitement. This anticipation has become so large that Monster Hunter Wilds just claimed a new accolade.

Monster Hunter Gemma and Alma.

Monster Hunter Wilds has now become the most wishlisted game on Steam, beating out previous most wishlisted games Hollow Knight: Silksong and Deadlock. The recent gain in wishlists for Monster Hunter Wilds happened swiftly, which is no surprise considering how much love and hard work Capcom has poured into the game. The studio has been showcasing new gameplay clips and providing in-depth looks since its announcement, which definitely helps build up a following.

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch on February 28th, and a second open beta will be held before the official launch. Unlike the first open beta, this one allows players to carry over their character and progress to the full game. It should be noted that Capcom has made improvements to various areas of Monster Hunter Wilds, which will not be implemented in the beta but available in the full release.

Steam is largely considered the premier outlet for PC gaming, though a fair bit of players shop around with Epic Games, GOG, and other platforms. Steam is still considered the most popular and has the most robust features, including third-party tools. Monster Hunter Wilds claiming the top spot on Steam’s most wishlisted list is an impressive feat.

Monster Hunter Wilds Nata scared.

While the numbers are already impressive, this does not take into account wishlists on PlayStation and Xbox. Another consideration to make is two other games, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which also share a February release date and a top ten spot on Steam’s most wishlisted games.

There is no doubt Monster Hunter Wilds will be a massive launch. Some have expressed fears about performance, but Capcom has proven they are working toward improving this area. It remains to be seen how successful the developers are, but if Monster Hunter Wilds captures a fraction of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise’s success, the series will be taken to new heights.

Monster Hunter Wilds is launching on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. It is available for $69.99 with a deluxe edition costing $89.99.