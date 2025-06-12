Steam Next Fest Has a Clear Winner, but Reviews Are Mixed

While Steam Next Fest offers numerous demos for players to enjoy, one game has outpaced the others and is an obvious winner when it comes to player count. However, reviews on the game itself are incredibly mixed, with many praising the game while others do not like the changes made with this sequel. Currently, the game sits at a Mixed review on Steam with over 3,700 reviews. The game in question is Vindictus: Defying Fate and the demo is available during Steam Next Fest for a limited time.

Vindictus: Defying Fate is an action RPG with Soulslike combat and an immersive world. Players will uncover the engaging narrative as they battle deadly enemies in skill-based battles or explore meticulously designed dungeons and landscapes. The appeal of the game has seen a peak of around 40,911 players try out the demo during Steam Next Fest.

Those who have played Vindictus: Defying Fate praise the game’s graphics and combat. However, combat is also a major spot of contention for the game. Many have called out the unresponsiveness of combat, calling it not very fluent and clunky. Others are upset that it differs so much from the first game, Vindictus, which is still available to play now.

Nexon is the studio behind Vindictus: Defying Fate and has released the alpha as part of Steam Next Fest. No release date was given for the full release of Vindictus: Defying Fate and one should take into consideration the alpha state of this demo. Nexon has plenty of time to address feedback and make improvements to the game.

Still, despite the mixed reviews, Vindicuts: Defying Fate remains the most popular demo during Steam Next Fest. Did you play the game’s demo on Steam? Let us know what you think about Vindictus: Defying Fate below!