Steam Sale Makes Two Classic Games Free for Less Than 24 Hours

For a limited time, all Steam users can download two classic games for free, with no strings attached. The new free games come the way of THQ Nordic, who, until tomorrow at 1:00 pm EST, have made the following two games completely free: Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition and Titan Quest Anniversary Edition. Once downloaded these games — which normally run at $10 and $20, respectively — are yours to keep forever and play as much or as little as you’d like. Meanwhile, if you’re on Mac or Linux, you won’t be able to take advantage of the former offer, but the latter game does support both Mac and Linux.

For those that don’t know: Titan Quest is a bit of a cult classic that released back in 2006 via Iron Lore Entertainment, Demiurge Studios, and THQ. Meanwhile, the latter, Jagged Alliance, dropped all the way back in 1994 via Sir-Tech, Cypronia, and Madlab Software. Despite being slammed by critics, it spawned a series of the same name and maintains relevance to this day.

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out a trailer of each game:

Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition: “Jagged Alliance is a true legend of tactical turn-based Strategy! The Gold Edition includes Jagged Alliance and Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games. A desperate call for help from the island Metavira: The scientist Jack Richards and his lovely daughter Brenda are reaching out to you. The Fallow trees and thus the precious, medical sap on which countless of lives depend, are under the control of the evil and traitorous Santino. That’s why Jack and Brenda hire you, the commander of a mercenary force, to put an end to Santino’s insane plans.”

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition: “For its 10 year anniversary, Titan Quest will shine in new splendor. This Anniversary Edition combines both Titan Quest and Titan Quest Immortal Throne in one game, and has been given a massive overhaul for the ultimate ARPG experience. In this epic quest of good versus evil, players will encounter the greatest villains of Greek mythology, brave the attacks of Cerberus, and hazard the banks of the River Styx. Players will interpret the prophecies of the blind seer Tiresias, fight alongside Agamemnon and Achilles, and use the wiles of Odysseus to conquer this dark new adventure.”

