Gamers Can Snag Discounts on Steam’s Best Visual Novels (But Not for Long)

If there’s one thing all gamers universally love, it’s a sale. Filling up the gaming backlog for less is a budget-conscious player’s favorite thing. Luckily, popular PC gaming platform Steam almost always has some kind of sale going on. Right now, Steam is hosting a themed Visual Novel Fest sale, putting some of its best story-driven games at deep discounts. From Coffee Talk to Monster Prom and beyond, some of the very best in story-driven gaming are discounted up to 75% on the platform right now. But the deals won’t last long! Visual Novel Fest on Steam only lasts until March 10th at 1 PM EST. That’s just enough time to check the list for that game you keep meaning to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steam has already revealed its schedule for major sales and events for 2025. But with so many different themed discount events going on, it’s easy to forget to take advantage of the amazing gaming deals when they roll around. If you’re not checking the Steam homepage on a regular basis, these sales can be easy to miss. But Visual Novel Fest is a great opportunity for gamers who enjoy a solid visual novel game that’s lighter on the gaming elements and heavy on the storytelling.

Yes, the newest Coffee Talk is included in this year’s sale

This year’s Visual Novel Fest is packed full of some truly phenomenal story-based games that you can add to your Steam library for less. There are several hundred phenomenal visual novels in the sale, along with a few highlights of new games to look forward to. For anyone who loves a good story in their gaming life now and again, this sale will deliver.

Best Games on Sale During Steam’s Visual Novel Fest

With so many games to look through, these massive Steam sales can get overwhelming, quick. We can’t list all of the 800+ games on sale, but we can round up some of the most exciting ones you’ll want to check out if you’re looking for your next visual novel game. Here are a few of the most popular, most exciting games on sale on Steam right now:

Coffee Talk – $6.49/$12.99

Monster Prom – $2.99/$11.99

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Bisbiscus & Butterfly – $10.49/$14.99

Witch of the Holy Night – $25.99/$39.99

Tavern Talk – $14.39/$17.99

Until Then – $11.99/$19.99

Volcano Princess – $8.24/$10.99

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action – $10.04/$14.99

ATRI – My Dear Moments – $10.49/$20.99

I Was a Teenage Exocolonis – $12.49/$24.99

in tavern talk, you feed your mistakes to this chonky dragon

In addition to the massive discounts, Visual Novel Fest highlights upcoming games that fans can look forward to. Gamers can browse upcoming titles to fill their wishlists with stories to enjoy after they finish playing all those games they just grabbed on sale. And there are some fun ones on the way, including a V-Tuber focused mystery and a linear story called Adulting.

If you enjoy visual novels, be sure to take advantage of this Steam sale event to grab some games at a discount and fill up your wishlist with future titles to look forward to.

Are you grabbing any new games during this latest Steam sale? Let us know in the comments below!