Stellar Blade Gets Its First PC Update

The first update for Stellar Blade on PC has arrived, and Shift Up has even thrown in an update for the PlayStation 5 version. The update is relatively small for PS5 users, but PC players will appreciate the various bugs and issues addressed. Both versions also received general updates, which further improved the game. This is likely the first of many updates Stellar Blade will receive now that it is available through Steam.

The bulk of Stellar Blade’s update today resolved bugs and known issues, especially for the PC version. These include issues with the controls, combat, and more general issues with components and hardware. Additionally, Shift Up has fixed a problem with the Nikke: Goddess of Victory collaboration content.

Here is a full list of Stellar Blade’s update 1.1.2 patch notes today.

Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Fixed an issue where using Retribution on Gigas in the Wasteland/Boss Challenge could cause EVE to get stuck in a wall at certain locations.

Fixed an issue where it was difficult to distinguish between the number “0” and the uppercase letter “O” in the NIKKE CD-KEY.

Fixed an issue where interactions with XION NPCs did not function properly.

Various other bug fixes.

Fixed an issue where the VFX of a specific skill used by the monster “Scarlet” did not display properly