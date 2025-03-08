New York Times Strands Answers for March 8th

Fixing to know the answers to today’s Strands? Well, we’ve got you covered for March 8th Strands puzzle for the New York Times with all the answers and tips you need. With its word search gameplay, the game has become a hit with fans of The New York Times Games. Even more so, the title, which came out March 2024, has gotten pretty popular with players, becoming a daily activity alongside Wordle, Crosswords, and Connections. With today, March 8th’s Strands, the theme, “Two Thumbs Up”, leave a bit up to interpretation, but we at ComicBook have cracked the code for the Spangram and words.

In Strands, the goal is to find words associated with the topic mentioned within the grid given. Through word search gameplay, you’ll locate words within the mess of letters to spell out related words or phrases. To find out the main theme, you’ll need to find the Spangram, which will provide the key word all the other words revolve around, like gaming consoles or pizza toppings. Both before and after you find the Spangram, there will be words to find that relate to the Spangram and theme so, in pizza toppings case, would be words like pepperoni or anchovies.

Today’s theme for Strands is “Two Thumbs Up”

Today, March 8th, has a bit of a vague one for it’s topic, which was the case yesterday. The theme for today is “Two Thumbs Up”. As to what that may mean, we do know that two thumbs up is a good thing, so perhaps it relates to something acclaimed or well-recieved. There are six different words, including the Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram involves a high honor that was recently bestowed to Anora this year.

A tip for finding the Spangram is to keep an eye on the letters on the outer rims of the board, especially if they are vowels. It will always span from one side to the other, so if there’s an obvious space between words, it’s likely there. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

Today’s Spangram in March 8th’s Strands puzzle is Best Picture.

If you want to know all the words, which are all Best Picture winners from the Academy Awards, in today’s Strands puzzle for March 8th, they are as follows:

Parasite

Coda

Platoon

Best Picture

Moonlight

Spotlight

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.