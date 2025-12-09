Stranger Things Gets New Collab with An Unexpected Classic Gaming Franchise (And It’s Free)

With Stranger Things Season 5 underway, it seems like there’s a collab for the popular Netflix series everywhere you look. I can’t walk through any aisle of the grocery without coming across Stranger Things-branded waffles, cookies, cereal, and more. And of course, Dungeons & Dragons recently put out its new Stranger Things boxed set. But I doubt many fans had the show’s latest video game collab on their bingo card. As of today, a new Stranger Things-themed expansion is coming to… Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, of all games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On December 9th, Stranger Things fans will be able to jump into the world of the Netflix show via the latest edition of Flight Simulator. The long-running Microsoft franchise recently arrived on PlayStation for the first time, and it looks like that’s not the only surprising thing Flight Simulator is up to this year. The new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024: Stranger Things expansion is available for free for anyone who already owns the flight sim. Here’s what to expect.

Stranger Things Arrives in Microsoft Flight Simulator With Free Expansion

Image courtesy of Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft Flight Simulator is an iconic and long-running flight sim that released its first rendition in 1982. The series recently made its return after a several-year hiatus from new titles with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. In this installment, as in every prior release, players get to step into the pilot’s seat for a variety of different real-world aircraft. The new Stranger Things crossover expansion is a free download for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. If you already own the game, you just need to update to its latest version to get the new content inspired by the Netflix show.

If you’re curious what a Strangr Things expansion for a game like Flight Simulator looks like, you’re not alone. Thankfully, Microsoft treated us to an announcement trailer that showcases what the new content will look like. It features a new map of Hawkins, Indiana, with over 40 locations from the series. Players can fly over the digital rendition of the town and see a variety of familiar sights, from Hawkins Middle School to the Junkyard and beyond. To get a first look at the world of Stranger Things in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, check out the announcement trailer below:

Play video

Familiar locations aren’t the only thing fans will find waiting for them in the new free expansion to Microsoft Flight Simulator. The helicopter tours of Hawkins are led by none other than Murray Bauman, who will make his way into the game as part of the new DLC storyline. As the mysterious trailer suggests, there just might be more for players to uncover besides merely experiencing Stranger Things locations in the flight sim. What might you unearth while flying over Hawkins, Indiana?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The base game costs $69.99, and the new Stranger Things content is available as part of a free update to the game. The game is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC, and Premium.

What do you think of this latest Stranger Things gaming collab? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!