Stranger Things Board Game Details Revealed

CMON has provided additional details about its upcoming Stranger Things board game, which will be released next year. Stranger Things: Upside Down is an upcoming cooperative board game developed by Rob Daviau, the co-designer of Risk: Legacy, Cthulhu: Death May Die, and Return to Dark Tower. The game is based off of Season 1 and Season 2 of Stranger Things, with scenarios based on storylines from both games. Each scenario will have its own victory conditions, although both season scenarios involve "Saving Will" as a core victory condition. The board also has different sides to reflect the different locations that appear in each season. During a stream discussing the new game, Daviau mentioned that the Duffer Brothers played through early prototypes of the game and provided their input during its development.

Players will choose up to 4 characters from a total of 6 playable characters, with players moving to different locations to complete specific actions. Each location has chips attached to them with a hidden value – the core mechanic of the game involves playing cards to beat the secret total of a location. Playable characters include Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Joyce, Hopper, and Jonathan, with Eleven also included as a shared character that players can spend actions to assist. Other characters from the series, like Barb, Steve, or Max, are allies that grant players extra abilities or benefits.

Like most other CMON games, Stranger Things: Upside Down will come with a set of miniatures. All six playable characters have miniatures, along with Eleven, the Demogorgon, and a pair of Demidogs.

Stranger Things: Upside Down will be released in 2023 directly to retail.

