Stumble Guys Finally Gets Nintendo Switch Release Date

After getting announced all the way back in February, Stumble Guys finally has a release date on Nintendo Switch. The battle royale game will be releasing on August 20th, and it will be free-to-play as it is on other platforms. However, a Founder’s Pack is now available for pre-order on the eShop for $9.99. The Founder’s Pack includes the Oh Yeah Victory Animation, a Hi Sp33d P0rtia skin, and 2,000 Gems. Gems are an in-game currency that can be used to purchase additional skins, cosmetics, or a Stumble Pass. However, all of that is completely optional, and newcomers don’t need anything to jump right in!

A Nintendo Switch trailer for Stumble Guys can be found below. The game’s official eShop page can be found right here.

Stumble Guys first debuted on mobile devices, but made the leap to consoles earlier this year, first on Xbox and later on PlayStation platforms. Switch is the last console to receive the game, but hopefully the wait will prove worth it! The online multiplayer game sees 32 players competing for first place, with most competitions featuring three rounds (though it does vary for some modes). The vast majority of the game’s maps are races to a finish line, but some modes change things up, including the popular Block Dash and Laser Tracer. In a collaboration with Nerf, the game has even had a first-person shooter limited-time mode! The Xbox version added local multiplayer earlier this year, but it’s unclear if that will be supported on Switch, as well.

Over the years, Stumble Guys has featured a lot of collaborations, from video games like Pac-Man, Tetris, and Fallout, to franchises like Dungeons & Dragons, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and My Hero Academia. At this time, we don’t know if any of these collaborations will be made available on the Switch version, but Scopely has brought some of them back on console, giving new players a chance to experience that content for the first time. Content from the Pac-Man collaboration was recently made available on Xbox, including a map inspired by the original Namco arcade game. With the Switch version of Stumble Guys around the corner, we should have more details very soon!

