Sully Trends on Twitter After Tom Holland's Uncharted Movie Reveal

Today, Uncharted fans got their first look at Tom Holland's take on Nathan Drake. The film will feature a younger version of the series protagonist, but there's still a pretty strong resemblance! Now that the one of the film's two stars has been shown off, fans are eager to see Mark Wahlberg's take on Drake's mentor, Sully. Wahlberg was initially attached to the project to play Drake, but after the movie saw repeated delays and a revolving-door of directors, Wahlberg aged out of the role. Across social media, fans of the PlayStation series voiced their hopes that Sully would be showcased soon, as well.

