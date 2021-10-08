Sully Trends on Twitter After Tom Holland's Uncharted Movie Reveal
Today, Uncharted fans got their first look at Tom Holland's take on Nathan Drake. The film will feature a younger version of the series protagonist, but there's still a pretty strong resemblance! Now that the one of the film's two stars has been shown off, fans are eager to see Mark Wahlberg's take on Drake's mentor, Sully. Wahlberg was initially attached to the project to play Drake, but after the movie saw repeated delays and a revolving-door of directors, Wahlberg aged out of the role. Across social media, fans of the PlayStation series voiced their hopes that Sully would be showcased soon, as well.
Give the people what they want, Sony!
Now that we know how Tom Holland looks in #Uncharted we need a sneak peek at Mark Wahlberg as Sully!! pic.twitter.com/9fyXmPKhQw— Kyle Kinghorn (@Besion_KyleK) October 22, 2020
A solid image of the character might win over skeptics.
Never had a doubt about Tom portraying Nathan Drake, he looks stellar
But Mark Wahlberg as Sully... idk yet. Need to see him in character pic.twitter.com/x5rwMWZhOe— That REDACTED guy (@REDACTEDSpider) October 22, 2020
People really want to see the character done justice.
If they get Sully wrong I'll be annoyed alright😂— Sean Claffey (@DaffeyClaffey) October 22, 2020
Wahlberg has been attached to the film for a very long time.
The Uncharted Movie (July 2021)
Initially I was skeptical about M. Wahlberg in the role of Sully given his high pitched excitability but knowing now that MW has been tied to this project for a while actually gives me hope that this is going to be a good movie.
I can't wait. pic.twitter.com/7BtOTCzvaT— George Nelson (@gnelsonII) October 22, 2020
The Drake picture seems to be a pretty big hit!
I know we’re all talking about the pic of Tom Holland as Drake and I think he looks great.
But I just need to see Mark Wahlberg as Sully.— a murder of crows (@twitchingnurse) October 22, 2020
It will be interesting to see Wahlberg's take on the character.
Mark Wahlberg playing younger Sully? Hmmm pic.twitter.com/Qu4osv7Rej— the dark place🎭 (@tafarithomaszn) October 22, 2020
Some are having a hard time seeing it, though.
woah woah woah everyone’s discussing Nathan Drake’s casting but Mark Wahlberg is playing Sully!? pic.twitter.com/miA7mZRTAT— EBOMBAY 🇵🇰 (@Ebombay_) October 22, 2020
The actor is going to have his work cut out winning over some fans.
Wait...Mark Wahlberg is playing Sully? pic.twitter.com/Z1JOnA5ddi— sully (@sully_is_typing) October 22, 2020
