Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal a Surprise Character

Toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie are now available in Happy Meals at McDonald's as part of a big pre-release promotion with several different toys modeled after different Mario characters up for grabs now. This isn't the first time we've seen these, however, since some leaks that surfaced previously showed off what some of these toys would look like. Now that they're out, people may be surprised to see a character in the set that hasn't really been shown off in the official trailers for the movie.

That character is Luma, or rather a Luma in general. Lumas haven't been a focus of previews of The Super Mario Bros. Movie nor have they really even been revealed to be part of the movie at all save for this promotion. They're typically associated with Rosalina, a character which also hasn't been shown off in any trailer for the film.

McDonald's has been advertising its toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie ever since the promotion kicked off this week, but Lumas haven't been featured in the ads shared. The Luma figure itself is real, though, with accounts like the Nintendo Merch Central one seen below showing off that and other toys from the movie.

The McDonalds Happy Meal The Super Mario Bros Movie promotion begins today in the United States and is expected to last through January 23rd! There are 8 plastic toys to collect. pic.twitter.com/wPDR5QGRAT — Nintendo Merch Central (@nintendomerch) December 27, 2022

According to the tweet above, the promotion is expected to run from now until mid-January in the United States. A commercial for the toys from McDonald's UK indicated that the promotion will run there until February 7th, so the end date for this collaboration may differ depending on what region you're in.

As some have pointed out, this promotion appears to have gone live now given that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was supposed to originally release at some point during the Holiday 2022 season. It never got a set release date, but it was supposed to be out around this time before it was delayed to April 2023, so it appears the McDonald's promotion has gotten underway regardless of the delay.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to come to theaters on April 7th. After that, it's supposedly going to be coming to Netflix in October 2023.