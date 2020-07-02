Super Nintendo World: New Video Offers Best Look Yet

A new video of Super Nintendo World, the upcoming theme park area at Universal Studios Japan, offers what is perhaps the best look yet at all of the attractions. While we've seen several photos from different angles and even some videos, the new video's zoom-and-scan technique allows for a detailed glimpse of moving Green Shells, Piranha Plants, Gold Coins, Yoshi, and more.

You can check out the video for yourself below. It was apparently captured from a nearby hotel, which makes sense given the slightly downward angle it has on the Nintendo attractions. While the attractions themselves look functional, given the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, there is no telling when Super Nintendo World might actually open. It was recently reported that the area would miss the initial Summer 2020 launch window, though no formal announcement has been made as of yet.

"It's a whole new separate area of the park. It's got food. It's got merchandise. The first phase will have two rides, Super Mario Kart ride as well as Yoshi's Adventures," Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams said last year after being asked about the new area and its attractions. "The whole land is interactive, and you're going to have a wristband. It's got the big red Mario symbol on it. It's -- by the way, the wristband is supercool. It's all magnetic. You slap it at your wrist, and it just snaps on, and it won't come off, [...] and you'll be able to go up and keep score and play with the various games, and that also translates to a score-keeping capability if you choose to do so within the rides and actually interfaces back with your game consoles. So you can build on it and come back again, and it's really got everything going on."

Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan is seemingly still on track to open this year, though it has as noted above reportedly been delayed from the original Summer 2020 window thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to eventually launch as part of all Universal Studios theme parks sans Beijing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

