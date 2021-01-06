Super Nintendo World Website Is Basically a Big Virtual Tour

Universal Studio Japan's upcoming Nintendo-themed park area, dubbed Super Nintendo World, has put up a special website that allows anyone and everyone to take something akin to a virtual tour of the attractions and shops ahead of the official opening. After being delayed last year, Super Nintendo World is currently scheduled to open on February 4th.

Basically, once you head on over to the official website, you can scroll through the various attractions to learn more about this. While the recent Super Nintendo World Direct and commercials and so on have provided a good look at what to expect, it's still a nice little tour to check out for those of us that can't possibly attend the grand opening or visit Japan at all in the foreseeable future. It is animated in such a way to make you feel like you're really there as it zooms from Bowser's Castle to Yoshi's Adventure and more.

As noted above, Super Nintendo World is officially set to open in Universal Studios Japan early next month on February 4th. While this is the first of these, Super Nintendo World is eventually expected to expand across the majority of the Universal Studios parks, including in the United States. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

