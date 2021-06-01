Crash Bandicoot Fans Think Smash Bros. Ultimate Appearance Is Being Teased

✖

Crash Bandicoot is a long-requested fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and some fans think that the character's official Twitter account is teasing an appearance in the Nintendo Switch game. Today, the Crash Bandicoot account released some new art teasing Crash's plans to celebrate his 25th anniversary. In the Tweet, several items can be seen, and some eagle-eyed fans believe that a splash of red looks similar to the seal that appears on the invitation letter that Smash's DLC characters receive. It seems like a pretty big stretch, but it's sure to ramp up speculation ahead of Nintendo's E3 announcements!

The Tweet in question can be found embedded below.

Crash sure has been busy over the years 🤪 But now he really wants to get things done for his 25th Anniversary with his #Crash25Before25 list that he has put together! What would you want to see Crash get checked off his list? ✅ pic.twitter.com/vjw6XshKCW — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 1, 2021

Crash Bandicoot first debuted in 1996 on the original PlayStation. The character was initially seen as a mascot for the system in the same way that Nintendo had Mario and Sega had Sonic. Eventually, the character went multi-platform, appearing in a number of games on Nintendo consoles. The Nintendo Switch alone has played host to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and, most recently, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Nitro-Fueled even received a free trial on Switch earlier this year, so the system's users are quite familiar with the character.

There are still two characters left as part of the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC, and there's a very good possibility at least one of them will be revealed during E3 this month. Nintendo's previous E3 appearance back in 2019 saw Hero and Banjo & Kazooie revealed for the game, so it's possible that two fighters could be revealed at this year's show, as well. It's been a very long wait, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans could know quite soon whether or not Crash will join the roster!

