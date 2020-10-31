Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Leak Teases Unexpected DLC Character

✖

A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leak is making the rounds within the Nintendo and Nintendo Switch communities for its implications involving future DLC. At the moment of publishing, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has four character DLC slots left to fill, and there's been no word of more characters coming after this. Meanwhile, rumors about who could fill these last four slots have been pretty scarce, leaving fans desperate for possible information and speculating like mad.

Tapping into this, a new "leak" has surfaced from an unlikely source: FireMonkey, a prominent Fortnite leaker. Recently, Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard chatted up Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, over a Zoom call that was presented in front of a limited audience and that hasn't been shared online yet. However, according to a source FireMonkey deems "credible," one of the topics that came up during the interview was Fortnite DLC in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Responding to this, Mustard reportedly declined to comment, noting he can't talk about the topic, which of course immediately suggests there's something to talk about. In other words, as a result, many fans now think a Fortnite character -- presumably Jonesy, the face of the franchise -- is coming to the game as a future DLC character.

👀Fortnite Intel | Live Events & More👀 In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite. This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4f — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2020

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if Mustard said this, it doesn't automatically mean a Fortnite character is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. There could be talks, but who knows if these talks will go anywhere.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Nintendo, Epic Games, Donald Mustard, or Geoff Keighley -- have commented on this leak. If any of these parties do provide a comment, however, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: