Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Reveals One DLC Character Players Will Probably Never See

✖

The creative director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has more or less revealed one DLC character players will probably never see not just in the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game, but maybe even in future installments. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's most recent DLC characters, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, were almost Pyra and Rex. Speaking about the game's latest bit of DLC, creative director and creator Masahiro Sakurai revealed that the original plan was to have Pyra and Rex.

Speaking about this, Sakurai reveals this combination was "impossible" to add due to the limitations of the hardware. At the time, Sakurai envisioned both Rex and Pyra being on the screen at the same, akin to Ice Climbers. However, Sakurai and the team quickly learned this was impossible.

"When I decided to make a character for Xenoblade 2, the first thing I thought about was whether I could move Rex and Pyra on the screen at the same time, but I concluded that it was impossible," said Sakurai via Famitsu and Ryokutya2089. "I asked the team to verify it, but it was impossible."

Sakurai continued, revealing that Ice Climbers aren't held back by the same limitations because they are more or less identical.

Sakurai does seemingly leave the door open for Rex to be added down the line, but it sounds like it will have to be as a solo character, and thus not as Sakurai originally envisioned for the character.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and soon perhaps the Nintendo Switch Pro as well. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed platform fighter and all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculations, and deals -- click here or peep some of the relevant links below: