Take a Chance on Loteria Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're unfamiliar with the Mexican Loteria game, think of American Bingo only a lot cooler. The games are similar, but Loteria relies on an illustrated deck of 54 cards instead of numbered ping pong balls. These illustrations include images of devils, mermaids, and Death, which is why it's perfect for the Funko Pop treatment. Though, to be fair, a Funko Pop of your grandma playing bingo at the community center would be pretty great too.

The Loteria Funko Pop wave includes El Diablito in common and PX Exclusive glow-in-the-dark editions, La Chalupa (Lupita in her boat), and La Muerte (Death) in common and Entertainment Earth exclusive glow-in-the-dark editions. You can pre-order them all here at EE with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. The Pop figures may also arrive here on Amazon in the near future. If you want to pair the Loteria Pops with the actual game, you can grab a card set here on Amazon for as little as $7.50.

An official description for the game reads: "Mexican loteria is a wonderful, traditional card game similar to bingo. (Make the image appear on white background). Loteria is also a form of folk art, as each of the colorful cards has an image of popular Mexican figures including "el catrin" (the gentleman), "el borracho" (the drunk), "la calavera" (the skeleton), "la chalupa" (the flower boat), etc. Great fun for the entire family."

At the time of writing, only the three Funko Pops mentioned here are slated for the Loteria lineup, but if they prove popular you can bet that they will add future waves. Note that the Loteria Funko Pops were part of a larger Funko Pop drop for July 5th. You can check out the rest of the releases right here via our master list.