Teamfight Tactics Update Released, Here’s What’s New

Riot Games released another update for Teamfight Tactics on Wednesday with Patch 9.15b now out on the live servers. This update is a smaller one with only a few changes affecting some of the champions and items who needed reeling in or needed some help to make it through the week until the next big update drops. This means there won’t be any new Hextech champions deploying in this patch, but there are several notable changes to take note of if you’ve got specific comps you always run.

The Patch 9.15b notes include changes for champions like Karthus, Pyke, Rengar, and other while items such as Morellonomicon and Phantom Dancer were also adjusted. You’ll find Twisted Fate listed in the official notes as well, but Riot Mort said those changes aren’t actually live in this update since they’ve been pulled from the update.

Patch 9.15b is live! One note: TF shouldn’t be in the notes. We pulled those. — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) August 7, 2019

“This week we’re making light changes to some of the outlier champions and items,” Riot Beernana said about the update. “We want to see how the meta naturally changes over the course of two weeks with minimal input on our end. We’re pretty happy with the state of the meta at the moment as we’re seeing different compositions compete at all levels of the game. Some of the highlights: Karthus and Kayle are losing some power as they’re just too strong. We’re also upping the damage of Runaan’s Hurricane and few other items to give you more choices in that department.”

Everything that’s included in the update can be found below.

Champions

Blitzcrank Fixed a bug so that other allies properly prioritize the target of Blitzcrank’s ability…again.

Elise Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 45 Spiderling Attack Damage: 40 ⇒ 50

Karthus Ability Damage: 400/700/1000 ⇒ 350/600/850 Ability Targets: 5/9/13 ⇒ 5/7/9

Kayle Mana required to activate ability: 100 ⇒ 125

Pyke Stun Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒5/2/2.5

Rengar Ability Attack Speed Bonus: 0.4/0.7/1.0 ⇒3/0.5/0.7

Veigar Ability Damage: 300/500/700 ⇒ 300/550/800



Items

Guardian Angel Health on restoration: 1000 ⇒ 800

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Attack Speed per stack: 4% ⇒ 5%

Morellonomicon Burn Damage: 25% ⇒ 20%

Phantom Dancer Now allows the holder to dodge critical strikes from abilities.

Runaan’s Hurricane Bonus Damage: 25% ⇒ 75%

Statikk Shiv Fixed an issue where it would deal more damage than intended when less than four targets where available.

Sword of the Divine Chance to activate: 5% ⇒ 7%



The Hextech champions who were announced not long ago are still on the PBE for testing. There’s also already a new Hextech trait for those champions that’s being tested, one that launches an AOE effect to disable items temporarily.

Those Hextech champions should go live in the next update on August 14th, but you can see the changes for 9.15b in the game now.