New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Already Has a Big Discount

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have appeared in a lot of video games over the last four decades. Between their own games, and cameos in other titles, it can be hard to keep up with every single game featuring the heroes in a half-shell. Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey star in a new video game released back in May called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown. Despite being less than two months old, the game has already been given a significant discount on Steam. Right now, the game is being offered for 20% off, knocking it down to just $15.99.

While that’s a pretty great deal, there’s a short window to claim the discount, as the promotion will end on July 10th. That doesn’t give fans much time left to take advantage, but if you’ve been looking for an excuse to try the new TMNT game, this is a great opportunity to do so without breaking the bank. Those still on the fence might want to check out some of the reviews for Tactical Takedown on Steam. As of this writing, the game has a “Very Positive” rating on the platform. However, it’s worth noting that the current review pool is fairly small, with just 99 reviews thus far. That’s not too surprising though, given how recent the game is.

all of the stages in tactical takedown are inspired by dioramas

While the vast majority of TMNT games tend to be brawlers with a focus on co-op, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is significantly different. Instead, the game is a solo affair, with the 20 levels broken down to focus on Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. For the first time in the franchise’s history, the action is all turn-based, with stages inspired by dioramas, and characters based on figurines. The game was developed by Strange Scaffold, the developer previously responsible for games like I Am Your Beast and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator.

If all of that isn’t enough to set Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown apart from other games based on the franchise, the story is also fairly unique. The game features a slightly older take on the four brothers, who all find themselves going their separate ways. The characters are driven towards different paths following the deaths of Shredder and Splinter. From that perspective alone, Tactical Takedown is a really unusual piece of Turtles media.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is currently exclusive to PC. Since the game’s announcement, fans have been hoping for a release on other platforms, but nothing has been announced, as of this writing. That could change should there be enough demand, but for now, anyone interested in playing the game will have to do so on PC. Readers interested in taking advantage of this deal can find it on the game’s Steam page right here.

