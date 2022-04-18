Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Reveals Radical Limited Edition

When Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection drops later this year, TMNT fans will be able to purchase it physically or digitally for $39.99; however, long-time fans of the series might want to spend a little bit more! Konami has pulled back the curtain on a Limited Edition of the game, which will be priced at $149.99. The Limited Edition includes a copy of the game, a 180-page art book, an enamel pin set, 12 cards based on Tournament Fighters, an acrylic diorama, a 16″ x 24″ cloth poster by Kevin Eastman, and it all comes in a box with more Eastman art!

An image of the Limited Edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Pre-orders for the set are currently available on Best Buy’s website right here.

https://twitter.com/Konami/status/1516088610453303299

Unfortunately, Konami’s announcement today was not accompanied by a release date. The Cowabunga Collection is set to release at some point this year, but we don’t know exactly when it will happen. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is also set to release this year from publisher DotEmu and developer Tribute Games. Shredder’s Revenge is not officially connected to The Cowabunga Collection, but the game is meant to continue the style established in Konami’s classic Turtles arcade games. With both of these games coming in the next few months, 2022 could be a very good year for fans of the franchise!

The Cowabunga Collection was announced during last month’s PlayStation State of Play. The compilation features 13 games in total, including titles released on NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, and in arcades. Given some of the complexities with licensing agreements, many of those games have never been released on another platform, commanding steep prices on the secondary market. Thankfully, The Cowabunga Collection will be a lot more affordable when it releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year! Readers can find more information on the compilation right here.

Are you looking forward to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection? Do you plan on checking out this Limited Edition? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!