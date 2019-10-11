The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Announced

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) and publisher Outright Games have announced The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, an all-new Addams Family video game from developer PHYL Collective based on the 2019 animated movie. While no specific release date has been given for the new 3D platformer video game, the announcement indicates that it will release by Halloween of this year for Nintendo Switch and PC in addition to unspecified PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Notably, The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem marks the first console video game for the franchise since 2001, and it should release around the same time as the animated movie sequel, The Addams Family 2.

The four-player co-op video game sees players take on the roles of Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia as they attempt to save their eponymous mansion from an enigmatic visitor that wants to take it over. Players must work together in order to solve puzzles and reveal the mansion's history in order to do so. You can check out what the video game looks like in action in the trailer above.

(Photo: MGM/Outright Games)

"It is very exciting to work, not only with MGM for the first time, but to work with them on The Addams Family - one of the biggest family entertainment brands of all time," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games, as part of today's announcement. "For us, it is truly a delight to create a thrilling family adventure video game, with one of the most iconic and enduring families in all of popular culture."

"Our fanbase for The Addams Family spans generations and continents, and they are always looking for different ways to connect with the characters and storyline," added Robert Marick, Executive Vice President MGM Global Consumer Products & Experiences. "With the launch of the new game with Outright Games, we are providing fans with the opportunity to enjoy the creepy and endearing charm of Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia well beyond the movie release this fall."

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is set to launch later this year as a digital release for Nintendo Switch and PC as well as unspecific PlayStation and Xbox consoles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the most recent The Addams Family movie right here.

