The Boys Video Game Announced for PS5 Ahead of Season 5

A new video game based on The Boys is coming in 2026 and it will feature actors from the TV series, including Jensen Ackles. The last 15 years or so has seen a massive boom in superhero media. After the rise of Marvel and the explosive success of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, we saw a ton of new superhero films. However, the emergence of streaming has also led to shows that boast bigger budgets, allowing for platforms like Amazon the opportunity to tell their own superhero stories across television shows without compromising on the production quality that feverish fans expect.

Alas, a show like The Boys was born. Based on its own comic book, The Boys is a subversive take on the superhero genre, posing what a world would look like if our superheroes weren’t all good and noble. What if they were a brand that took advantage of a capitalistic society? What if they used their powers to instill fear in others and take advantage of the weak. It’s a fascinating take on the genre and one that has expertly satirized its contemporaries. The Boys is currently gearing up for its fifth and final season, but it won’t be the only piece of media with Homelander releasing next year.

The Boys: Trigger Warning Announced for PS5 and Meta Quest

A brand new video game centered around The Boys has been announced. The Boys: Trigger Warning is a brand-new VR game from developer Arvore which will place players in the shoes of an original character working with Billy Butcher after their family was harmed by a group of D-list supes. You’ll join forces with Butcher in an effort to take down Vought and the evil supes terrorizing the world. You yourself will get your own superpowers in order to accomplish your mission and partake in direct combat and stealth encounters.

The new VR game will release in 2026 for PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest with pre-orders costing $23.99. The Boys: Trigger Warning will feature iconic locations from the show as well as key characters from The Boys voiced by their original actors, including Laz Alonso, Jensen Ackles, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne. While it may not be the game some fans want from the franchise, it’s definitely a start. A number of years ago, Hideo Kojima was working on a game inspired by The Boys, but it didn’t pan out. Perhaps he’ll revisit that idea after the show concludes, but it remains to be seen.

