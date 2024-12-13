These Game Awards Amazon Deals Will Only Be Available For 4 Hours

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. The Game Awards will celebrate the best video games of 2024 with an event that takes place tonight December 12, from 7:30pm to 11pm EST. Luckily for video game fans, Amazon has partnered with The Game Awards to offer Prime Members in the United States the chance to score some pretty big deals on video games and accessories. The only problem is that the deals will only be live for 4 hours. Everything you need to know can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon’s deals for The Game Awards will be available between 8pm ET and 12am ET tonight right here on Amazon. Highlights of the sale will include the following:

$50 in-store credit when you buy Meta Quest 3S

Up to 50% off select gaming accessories from brands, including Turtle Beach, PDP, SteelSeries and Razer

Up to 50% off select nominees of The Game Awards 2024, including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Silent Hill 2, and Star Wars Outlaws

40% off the Samsung 48“ S90D OLED TV

You can find these deals and more here on Amazon between 8pm ET and 12am ET on December 12th.

Amazon also wants to remind Prime members that they can claim a variety of games from some of the franchises featured in Prime Video’s own video game anthology series, Secret Level. If you’re interested, Prime members can access Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Necromunda: Hired Gun, and play Mega Man 11 on Amazon Luna via the Prime Gaming offer wherever Luna is available. Prime members can also claim the free in-game “Aelstrom’s Cache” for New World: Aeternum, which includes the complete Corrupted King armor and Great Axe weapon skin. Additional details about the Secret Level games can be found here. You can find a complete list of free games for December 2024 from Prime Gaming here.

The Game Awards was first introduced in 2014 as a means of celebrating the best and brightest in the video game industry. 2024’s most-nominated games are (mostly) what you would expect. Astro Bot, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have all been nominated for the night’s biggest honor, Game of the Year. Black Myth: Wukong has also received nods as has Balatro, the indie game that’s seen the most acclaim in 2024. This year’s show should also include a few special announcements if the rumors are true. So if you’re interested in what the next year of games could look like, make sure to tune in!