The Last of Us Part 2 Anniversary Celebrated by Naughty Dog With New Milestone

The Last of Us Part II has turned two years old and Naughty Dog took to social media to celebrate the game's anniversary. The Last of Us Part II was one of the biggest games last generation, largely in part because Naughty Dog established a major reputation as one of the greatest developers with the PlayStation 3. With three Uncharted games and the release of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog became one of the most respected studios out there, mostly being known for its cinematic storytelling and gripping gameplay. When The Last of Us Part II released, it was something of a controversial title for fans, but was well-received by critics and became one of PlayStation's best games commercially.

For the game's second anniversary, Naughty Dog celebrated by announcing that The Last of Us Part II has sold 10 million copies. To put that in perspective, the first game took about five years to sell 17 million copies across both PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 5. Its sequel has managed to throw up over half those numbers in just two years, which is quite the achievement for any title. It's made even more impressive by the fact that The Last of Us Part II is only available on PlayStation 4 and hasn't had any kind of premium remaster for PS5. While it's possible that may happen at a later date, nothing has been announced and the game already got a free next-gen update. If a re-release did happen, it seems safe to say that the game's sales would get a nice spike.

Thrilled to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of the worldwide release of The Last of Us Part II -- and this years' milestone of 10 million copies sold!



Thank you to our studio members, SIE, our partners, and the fans for your continual support! pic.twitter.com/F3ZkhuULQA — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 18, 2022

The Last of Us is getting a remake on PlayStation 5 this September, which will likely sell quite well given the reverence for the title and the mainstream appeal of the upcoming HBO TV series. Some fans have expressed frustration with The Last of Us Part I costing $70 at launch, but the game does look quite impressive. Whether or not it will manage to justify itself remains to be seen, however.

