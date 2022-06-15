The Last of Us Remake New Footage Looks Borderline Live-Action

✖

The Last of Us Part I is starting to really flex its changes with some new gameplay that showcases Tess. There's already been a lot of debate over the value of The Last of Us Part I as it's a $70 remake of a game from less than a decade ago. Although the remake looks gorgeous, many are struggling to discern the difference in a significant enough way to justify a brand-new release. The remake still keeps the story in tact and seems to be done more to harness the power of the PlayStation 5 using a classic story. Naughty Dog has already boasted about how the remake has allowed them to more accurately represent the original performances of the actors and there's no better proof of this than some newly released footage.

Naughty Dog released a short side by side comparison video from The Last of Us Part I showcasing Tess in the original game and the remake. The difference is truly staggering and seems to be a direct response to those that can't really tell the difference. Presented out of context, it could be easy to confuse this with the live-action HBO adaptation of The Last of Us coming in 2023. There's a lot more detail and depth in the performance itself, not to mention a much more defined look for Tess. She looks slightly older and more rugged than she did in the original game, which makes sense given Joel isn't exactly a young man and they seem to have some kind of romantic history in the original game. Nevertheless, it's an impressive feat and shows just how much Naughty Dog is getting out of the PS5.

Tess' glow up ✨@Wersching



9 years ago vs. September 2, 2022 -- #TheLastofUs Part I pic.twitter.com/jDoT9bMmL1 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) June 14, 2022

Regardless of if the game is actually worth $70 or even justifiable as a remake, it does highlight the power of the PlayStation 5. If this is what Naughty Dog is able to do with the console this early on in the generation, one can only imagine what they or other top-tier developers will be able to do with it years from now.

The Last of Us Part I releases on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd, 2022. The game is expected to come to PC at a later date. Are you interested in picking up the remake? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.