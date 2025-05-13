The Last of Us Creators Tease Fan-Favorite Moment from Game for Season 3

The Last of Us Season 3 will feature one of the most iconic (and horrifying) moments from the video game, it seems. The Last of Us is a franchise that’s filled with memorable video game moments from harrowing deaths to explosive set pieces, it is an incredibly cinematic series that keeps players engaged until credits roll. Naturally, that made it a great game to adapt into live-action as it translates pretty well to a TV show or movie and alas, HBO’s The Last of Us was born. The first season of the show faithfully adapted the first game and now, the second season is doing the same, albeit with some notable changes.

The Last of Us Season 2 is approaching its finale here in the next couple of weeks and fans of the game are likely realizing (if they hadn’t already) that this season will not adapt the entire second game like the first season. Instead, it will cover a little less than half of the game, but fear not, The Last of Us Season 3 has already been announced. As of right now, we don’t know when the third season will release, but fans of the game already have some expectations of where the show is headed for that season given it has followed the game’s controversial structure so far. However, that means we are going to get some pretty cool moments in Season 3.

The Last of Us Season 3 Will Feature Rat King

the last of us

The Last of Us‘ latest episode sees Ellie chasing Nora through an old hospital which had some sort of chaotic contamination breach in its basement, leading to the introduction of spores to the show. This is a key part of the games that was excluded in Season 1, but its appearance teases something big for next season: the Rat King. In The Last of Us Part 2, there’s a horrifying, giant monster lurking in the basement of the hospital known as the Rat King which is essentially a giant blob of different infected that can break off and fight you individually. It’s one hell of a challenge and it seems like Season 3 will give it to us.

In a new episode of The Last of Us Podcast, it was teased by creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann that they’re planting seeds for Rat King in Season 3.

“There’s also an introduction here of a concept,” said Mazin. “And the concept is that there is depth under this building. And we now know that there are horrors on B2. If we have not yet seen them, we understand that they’re there. But note, nobody knows what’s on B3. Just leaving that out there.”

“I think some people who play the game might know,” joked Druckmann.

They even teased that Ellie wasn’t the first person to come through the lower level of the hospital, as they made sure to show that the elevator was cracked open.

“And in her attempt to escape, so this is an interesting thing,” said Mazin. “She looks at the elevator and it’s slightly ajar. And there’s a look on her face. I suspect that this elevator will come back perhaps in another season.”

Are you excited to see the Rat King in The Last of Us Season 3? Let me know in the comments.