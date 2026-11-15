The Legend of Zelda Insider Gives New Update on Majora’s Mask Remake

A Nintendo insider has given a new update on the rumored remake of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. Before Breath of the Wild came along, Majora’s Mask was commonly viewed as the second greatest Legend of Zelda game of all time, behind only Ocarina of Time. Now its placement is more debatable, but it’s undeniably one of the best games in the series. And following the new and very successful remake of the aforementioned Ocarina of Time, the expectation is that Majora’s Mask Remake is next as its successor and the second 3D Zelda game. Nintendo isn’t often as predictable as this, but according to a new report, there is something to this.

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The new update comes from Nash Weedle, an insider known for scoops pertaining to Nintendo, who, among other things, was one of the first to relay word of the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Recent reports, including from the reliable Nate the Hate, have suggested that a remake of Majora’s Mask is not only not in the works, but not in the immediate plans of Nintendo. Nash Weedle’s new update seems to suggest otherwise.

According to Nash Weedle, translated by Hugo Gaming, the remake is real, or at least he believes it is, based on one single piece of information provided to him. He does not disclose what this piece of information is, though.

“I’ve received some information about this supposed remake,” said Nash Weedle. “For now, I can only tell you that I’m looking into it. But I assure you that this one piece of information alone has made me believe that the Majora’s Mask remake is real.”

Let’s take this new report at face value and also assume that development on The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Remake has already begun or is imminent. It took three years for Nintendo to remake The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. For various reasons, Majora’s Mask should be quicker than this, but at the bare minimum it won’t take longer. So, if a remake of Majora’s Mask has begun or is about to begin, we are looking at a late 2028 release date at the earliest, but 2029 and 2030 are certainly on the table as well.

The question is when it will begin. The team that would work on it is no doubt going to support Ocarina of Time, but this doesn’t take the full team. Meanwhile, the holiday is imminent, so perhaps development will begin at the start of 2027, but this is just speculation. The game needs minimal time in pre-production, considering it’s both a remake and going to be in the same style and spirit as the Ocarina of Time Remake, presumably. In other words, less to figure out in pre-production.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not been drawn out for comment. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.