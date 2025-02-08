Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored Games Include Two Zelda Surprises

There are two Legend of Zelda games rumored for the Nintendo Switch 2, one of which will satisfy more modern Zelda fans and another that should give nostalgic Zelda fans their fix as well. So far, there have only been eight confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 games. That said, there have been dozens of rumored games, including many being made by Nintendo itself. These rumors recently include word of a new Fire Emblem game for Nintendo Switch 2 and a new Star Fox game for the upcoming console as well. And the rumors also include Zelda games.

The first of the two rumored Legend of Zelda games on Nintendo Switch 2 is a remaster/port of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. These rumors began back in 2023 when it was reported that a demo of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running on Nintendo Switch 2 was shown to developers behind-closed-doors at an event. Then in 2024, it was reported a “better version” of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was coming to Nintendo Switch 2, likely at or around the launch of the console, but it was unclear if it was a port or a remaster.

The other rumored Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 game is more for the nostalgic Zelda fan. According to a plethora of rumors, including a recent Newegg leak, there is a remaster/remake of an older Legend of Zelda game in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. What game specifically, remains to be seen, but The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess have all been suggested and speculated. And if this happens it won’t surprise many because not only have there been many rumors about this happening, but it would make sense Nintendo would continue in the footsteps of 2021’s The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

All of that said, right now all we have are rumors and speculation so Legend of Zelda fans should take everything here with a grain of salt. Nintendo is no doubt working on things for Zelda fans, including the next mainline game following Tears of the Kingdom, however, nothing above, while potentially likely, has been confirmed.

