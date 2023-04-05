The Super Mario Bros. Movie Monopoly Edition Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now in theaters, and you can extend the fun by playing Mario games on the Nintendo Switch or via this brand new edition of Monopoly. As you can see from this Amazon link, there have been several Super Mario-themed editions of Monopoly in recent years, but this version appears to be the most elaborate installment yet. Naturally, there will also be plenty of artwork, characters, and themes inspired by the events in the film.

In this edition of Monopoly, players can buy, sell, and trade locations from the Super Mario universe. Gold coins replace Monopoly cash, and the player with the most coins will win it all. "Earn even more by owning matching Property sets. But beware of Bowser, who can swipe properties, steal coins, or send players to Jail! Discover Warp Pipe shortcuts and gather or lose coins with Question Blocks and Piranha Plants." The Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition is available to order here on Amazon priced at $21.99.

Tokens for the game include Toad's frying pan, a Super Mushroom, Peach's crown, Mario's hat, a barrel, and Luigi's flashlight.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Synopsis

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a cast that includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser.

In an adventure spanning the Mushroom Kingdom to Mario Kart's Rainbow Road, the Mario Bros. Movie cast also features Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike.