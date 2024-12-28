The Witcher 4 Can Honor Geralt and the Books Through One Name

The Witcher 4 has been officially revealed with Ciri as the main character, which means the most obvious Witcher 3 ending has been made canon. Even though Ciri is the main character, we’ll likely see familiar faces from past games reappear, especially when it comes to characters who have been important during Ciri’s journey, such as Geralt and Yennefer. Of course, there are likely other ways we’ll see The Witcher 4 pay homage to previous games, and possibly to the TV series and books as well. One small way to give the original series a nod is simply through a name.

Geralt’s horse is Roach. In fact, every horse that Geralt has is named Roach, and it becomes a running joke. Naturally, Geralt’s horse has a different name in the original Polish version of the books than in the English translated versions, but a nod to the original Polish name for Roach could be the perfect in The Witcher 4. We know that changes have been made to Ciri, but maybe the familiarity of Roach as the player’s steed should stay the same, albeit with a minor adjustment.

Ciri’s Horse Should Be Named Plotka

In The Witcher book series’ original Polish version, Geralt’s horse is named Plotka, which translates into Roach with a bit of context missing. At least in the United States, your mind might immediately think of bugs when you hear the name Roach, but Geralt’s horse is named after the common freshwater fish called roach in Europe. Additionally, Plotka is an endearing form of the word, so you could consider “Roachie” to be a more accurate translation, which is adorable, especially when it’s coming from a character like Geralt. All together, this creates the perfect reason to name Ciri’s horse Plotka as a nod to both Geralt and the Polish author of the series.

Roach talks to Geralt in The Witcher 3: Blood and wine

As for whether Ciri’s horse will be named in honor of Roach, Geralt, another character entirely, or not used as a reference to anything at all remains to be seen, but it would be a cute way to keep the spirit of Geralt present even when he’s absent during her journey. So far, we’ve seen just the first trailer that was revealed at The Game Awards, and it didn’t feature any method of travel for Ciri aside from walking, as there was no reason to do so. Considering Ciri can shift through dimensions and use magic, she might not need to rely on traditional modes of traveling as often as others. However, what’s a Witcher without a trusty steed at their side?