The Witcher: Best Tweets From the Quarantine Watch Party

Tonight ComicBook.com had the chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher alongside some of the minds that brought the beloved books to life in the new series, and we learned quite a bit about the show along the way. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, director Charlotte Brandstrom, writers Matt D'Ambrosio and Haily Hall, and actors Jeremy Crawford and Tom Canto all joined in on the fun, but that is only scratching the surface, as Witcher fans from all over the world also joined in on the fun, and they had some of the best reactions to the episode Rare Species. I mean, this is an episode that has beheadings, dopplers, dragons, and some of the most heartbreaking moments in the series, so it makes sense that the reactions would be just as big, and we've collected our favorites starting on the next slide.

Whether it was fans reacting to the amazing fight sequence with Yennefer and Geralt or those who wanted a fire breathing golden dragon, there was plenty of action to take in. Not only that, but plenty of emotional moments between Geralt, Yennefer, and Jaskier filled the runtime, and trust us, fans were heartbroken all over again.

It was a blast to be sure, and until we do the next one you can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

