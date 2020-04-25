The Witcher: Best Tweets From the Quarantine Watch Party
Tonight ComicBook.com had the chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher alongside some of the minds that brought the beloved books to life in the new series, and we learned quite a bit about the show along the way. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, director Charlotte Brandstrom, writers Matt D'Ambrosio and Haily Hall, and actors Jeremy Crawford and Tom Canto all joined in on the fun, but that is only scratching the surface, as Witcher fans from all over the world also joined in on the fun, and they had some of the best reactions to the episode Rare Species. I mean, this is an episode that has beheadings, dopplers, dragons, and some of the most heartbreaking moments in the series, so it makes sense that the reactions would be just as big, and we've collected our favorites starting on the next slide.
Whether it was fans reacting to the amazing fight sequence with Yennefer and Geralt or those who wanted a fire breathing golden dragon, there was plenty of action to take in. Not only that, but plenty of emotional moments between Geralt, Yennefer, and Jaskier filled the runtime, and trust us, fans were heartbroken all over again.
It was a blast to be sure, and until we do the next one you can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.
“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”
Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.
The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!
What a Neck
One of the earliest priceless Jaskier lines is this gem from in the tavern, where a compliment from the bard goes...well, not great.
A Perfect Line
The episode ends with authority, delivering a line that fans know and love.
A Long Time Together
Because of how timelines work in the show up until the finale, it's easy to forget that a big amount of time has passed by since Jaskier first met Geralt, and as one fan pointed out, that fact makes Geralt's words in episode 6 even more hurtful.
Read the Phone Book
This one comes courtesy of Witcher's very own Matthew D'Ambrosio and Hailey Hall, who teased that season 2 will be Fringilla's time to shine even more.
Twist the Knife
Seriously, that argument between Geralt and Jaskier hits hard, and everyone felt it.
Broken Hearted
It's really the way Jaskier delivers his small but effective lines that tugs at the heart strings.
Don't Mention The Genie
Things were already a little spicy after their battle, but once the Jinn came into the mix, you knew Geralt and Yennefer were going to have to address it, and man did it go badly.
An Epic Fight
You've got to give some love to this epic fight scene with Geralt and Yennefer, and it's a shame we don't get more of it before the season ends.
The Dwarves!
Witcher's very own Jeremy Crawford gave fans a cool look behind the scenes with this awesome photo, and we love it!
Sleeping It Off0comments
At one point Jaskier completely misses all the action, and it's hilarious and endearing all at once!
