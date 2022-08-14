The Witcher Reportedly Resumes Filming Season 3's Henry Cavill Scenes

Filming of The Witcher Season 3 has been underway for a while now, but it hit a snag recently due to COVID complications that caused work on the show to temporarily be put on hold. Rumor was that Henry Cavill, the star of Netflix's The Witcher who plays Geralt of Rivia, had tested positive for COVID which would naturally limit what all could be done. Netflix never said definitively who had COVID but did confirm production had been paused, though according to the newest reports, filming has apparently resumed including the filming of Cavill's scenes.

News of The Witcher resuming filming overall came not long ago from Redanian Intelligence, an outlet centered around The Witcher which has a pretty solid track record for these sorts of insights. The resumed filming supposedly dealt with scenes that didn't involve Cavill, but as of this week, the site is now reporting that Cavill is back on set to continue filming.

Because of the production stoppage and Cavill's rumored quarantine during filming, Redanian Intelligence also said in one of its recent reports that the end date for Season 3 filming had been delayed. That shouldn't come as a great concern for those looking forward to the new season since it didn't have a release date anyway, and the delay was just weeks at most. It's now reported that filming will wrap in the first half of September which isn't far away at all now.

The Witcher cast members and those in charge of the show have historically shared filming updates on social media whenever things got underway or as updates to show how things were going, so we'd expect to see something similar whenever filming does indeed wrap whenever that may be.

While there are naturally plenty of iconic moments and characters from the books The Witcher fans will hope to see in Season 3, the official preview of the new season from Netflix offers a broad overview of what to expect.

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," the logline for The Witcher Season 3 reads. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher Season 3 does not have a confirmed release date at this time.