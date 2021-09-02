Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Teases Gameplay Reveal

✖

Gearbox Software and 2K Games revealed Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which is a new spin-off from the Borderlands franchise, earlier this summer during E3 2021. While the announcement was one that excited many longtime fans of the series, the reveal for the game didn't give fans much of an idea of how it will actually look to play. Fortunately, it seems as though we should soon be getting our first look at gameplay from the title very soon.

On the official Twitter account associated with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands today, it was said that the first actual gameplay footage from the 2022 release will be "coming soon". No additional information was provided on Twitter as to when this "soon" window might be, but it definitely sounds as though September could bring some major new information on the title with it. And while there are events coming up in the near future in which we could see Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shown off, the nature of this tease seems to suggest that Gearbox and 2K will simply be releasing the gameplay footage on their own.

As mentioned, the reveal trailer for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is essentially the only thing that was have seen in relation to the project at this point in time. In that video, gameplay footage was nowhere to be found, as the main purpose of the trailer was to give fans a taste of what the game will have in store. While we have since seen some screenshots from Tiny Tina's Wonderlands that were revealed by Gearbox, no actual gameplay footage has yet to emerge.

All in all, it makes sense that we should be getting a look at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in the very near future. At this point in time, 2K Games has continued to state that the title is one that will release before the end of Take-Two Interactive's current fiscal year. To give you a better idea of what this means, it tells us that Wonderlands will release no later than March 31, 2022, barring any sort of unforeseen delay.

So what do you think about this new tease? Are you excited to see more of what Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will have to offer? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.