TMNT Update Is Bad News for the Last Ronin Game

Fans of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles suffered a severe blow that’s likely to impact The Last Ronin game. The Last Ronin is a five-issue comic book miniseries published by IDW from 2020 to 2022, which became an instant success. The story presents an alternate future in which the last surviving turtle is on a quest for vengeance. The comics are set in their own universe, dubbed “The Roniverse,” and their popularity prompted Paramount to greenlight an R-rated live-action adaptation. Fans couldn’t have been more excited, as the rating suggested it would be faithful to the source material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, on November 21, 2025, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paramount was shelving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin in favor of a new, family-friendly live-action movie. Neal H. Moritz, the Hollywood veteran behind The Fast and the Furious Franchise, is slated to produce it. This new film will be the first new live-action entry in the TMNT franchise since 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Unfortunately, it’s taken the place of The Last Ronin, suggesting the video game adaptation might not make it through development.

The Game Is Probably on the Chopping Block

Image courtesy of PlayStation

ComicBook reported in March 2023 that the game was in development, and while it was said to be based on the comic books, that might not save it from cancellation. It looks like the game would be based on the comic, but would likely be released in conjunction with the movie. Now that the film isn’t happening, it’s possible that the game will follow suit, though some work has already been done on The Last Ronin. THQ Nordic took the title on and began developing it for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, releasing the following teaser trailer in 2023:

Play video

As of writing, the game is still in development, and THQ Nordic’s website still has the text, “Currently, we’re working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin,” which links to the teaser video. When it entered development, the game was described as a God of War-style, semi-open world adaptation of the comic book miniseries. Unfortunately, THQ Nordic, under its parent company Embracer Group, suffered a series of layoffs after the teaser dropped, which stalled the game’s development. This is something that’s happened to a lot of studios in recent years, and it often results in a game’s cancellation.

Since there’s been no announcement indicating that The Last Ronin was cancelled like its feature film counterpart, there’s still hope it could be published. That said, no release window is available, so it’s unclear when it might arrive. It’s possible that, with the movie out of production, the game will still move forward as the primary adaptation of the comics, but it’s up in the air at the moment. TMNT fans should remain cautiously optimistic, but be prepared for disappointment if The Last Ronin’s cancellation is announced sometime soon.

Do you think we’ll get to play The Last Ronin? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!