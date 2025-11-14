Top-Selling 2024 Game Releases on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 Today

One of the top-five best-selling games for the Nintendo Switch in 2024 is making the leap to the Switch 2. Since its launch in June 2025, there’s been a lot of speculation as to which games will be ported to the new system. Several have received impressive upgrades, including Super Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom, and many more. Finally, a title that absolutely had to find its way onto the Switch 2 is available on Nintendo’s newest console, and it’s a big one.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch 2, and you can play it as of November 14, 2025. The game is available in three digital formats: Standard, Ultimate, and Deluxe Edition. These cost $59.99, $99.99, and $89.99, respectively. If you didn’t get a chance to play this game on the Switch, you should absolutely consider picking it up for the Switch 2. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is a massive fighting game, featuring more than 180 different fighters from across the Dragon Ball franchise.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Is Available Now on the Nintendo Switch 2

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

The base game features dozens of fighters from Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT, and several Dragon Ball movies. Its graphics are absolutely stunning on the Switch, and they’re even better now that the game is on the Switch 2. 3D fighting offers breathtaking visuals, and the game features a plethora of fighting combat moves, rush attacks, beam clashes, and super-fast movement. Multiplayer gameplay supports up to six players on a single console, or you can enable wireless play to connect multiple consoles and expand the experience even further.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO TOTAL SALES WORLDWIDE:



5.4 Million 🫡 pic.twitter.com/oK868isOGH — Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO (@DBSparkingZER0) May 12, 2025

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s campaign features an action-packed original story, and you can do everything from reliving your favorite fights from the series via cutscenes, or you can experience them yourself from the perspectives of eight different characters. In terms of sales, the game absolutely dominated upon release, selling over 3 million copies in the first 24 hours. As of May 2025, that number shot past 5.4 million. Now that the game has finally arrived on the Switch 2, that number is likely to increase significantly, so don’t be surprised if you find a bunch of new players online.

Fans of the game shouldn’t be too surprised that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was released on the Switch. ComicBook reported in March 2026 that a leak indicated it would arrive soon. Further leaks in April all but confirmed its eventual release with DLC. Purchasing the base game on the Switch 2 doesn’t come with DLC. Fortunately, you can score all kinds of additional content if you spring for the Deluxe or Ultimate editions. There is a Premium Edition, but it’s not currently on the Switch 2. Still, if you’re looking for a fantastic fighting game for the Switch 2, you can download a copy of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero today.

