New Tron Game from John Wick Hex Creator Is Free to Try Now

Tron: Catalyst isn’t set to be released until later in the month, but those interested in a taste of what to expect are in luck. Developer Bithell Games has officially released a demo for the game, but there is a small catch: as of this writing, the demo is only available on Steam. The game will be released simultaneously on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, but demos for those other platforms have not been announced. That’s sure to disappoint anyone interested in the console versions, but hopefully we’ll see a demo on those platforms at some point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that haven’t been keeping up with the game, Tron: Catalyst is a brand-new single-player adventure. This marks the second Tron game from Bithell, the team also responsible for John Wick Hex. While Tron: Identity was a visual novel, Tron: Catalyst seems to offer a bigger focus on combat and exploration. Bithell describes Tron: Catalyst as a “story-driven, isometric action adventure game.” That’s not to say that there won’t be some connective tissue between the two games; Tron: Catalyst will be set in the Arq Grid, which was introduced in the previous Tron game. However, players will take on the role of an all-new character named Exo, as opposed to Tron: Identity‘s Query.

gameplay in tron: catalyst takes place from an isometric perspective

From the very beginning, the Light Cycles have been one of the most compelling aspects of the Tron franchise; there’s a reason they were chosen as the highlight of Tron’s Disney Parks attraction! Tron: Catalyst will feature a mix of combat that takes place both on-foot, and while riding a Light Cycle. Throughout the game, players will also unlock new abilities for Exo by collecting Data Shards. In the storyline, Exo starts as a courier that gains new abilities as a result of an exploding package. As she attempts to solve the mystery, she’ll have to contend with a program named Conn, while trying to uncover his agenda.

With Tron: Ares set to be released in theaters later this year, Tron: Catalyst could help to fill the gap. It remains to be seen whether Bithell Games can deliver an enjoyable experience, but the developer clearly has a passion for the Tron franchise, based on their previous game. Abandoning the visual novel format could help Tron: Catalyst appeal to those looking for a more action-oriented approach, but it remains to be seen whether that will result in a better game.

RELATED: Tron: Ares Explains Major Changes 43 Years After the Cult-Classic Original: “Take It Easy!”

At the very least, the new demo should provide players a chance to see if Tron: Catalyst is something that appeals to their tastes. Those eager to try the game on platforms other than Steam will have to wait until the full release date, but thankfully it’s not too far away; Tron: Catalyst will be released on June 17th.

Are you excited about the next Tron game? Do you plan on checking out the new demo through Steam? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!