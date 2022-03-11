Ubisoft Suffered a Cyber Security Issue Temporarily Impacting Some Games

Ubisoft recently experienced a cyber security issue, resulting in “temporary disruption” for its games. The company has stated that all games are functioning as normal now and has seen no evidence of players’ personal information being compromised. Nonetheless, Ubisoft has opted to do a company-wide password reset for its employees. Ubisoft’s IT team is now working with external teams to try and investigate the matter, but few other details were offered.

“Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services,” Ubisoft said in a statement to VGC. “Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure we initiated a company-wide password reset. Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident.”

It’s unclear if this was an attack on the studio or a problem that occurred internally. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and if Ubisoft discovers new information, we’ll be sure to update you. Most importantly, players should be able to rest easy knowing there’s currently no risk to their respective Ubisoft accounts and personal information. Earlier this week, Ubisoft confirmed it would be suspending sales of its games in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and although there have been reports of Russian cyber attacks on certain companies, Ubisoft has not suggested this issue is related.

On Thursday, Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Dawn of Ragnarok expansion and also confirmed it will be giving out free items to Rainbow Six Extraction players. Looking ahead, Ubisoft will also be holding an insider test for its upcoming pirate game, Skull & Bones. The game has been in development for an extended amount of time and suffered numerous delays, but it appears it may finally be gearing up to actually get released if Ubisoft is letting players go hands-on with it.

