Next Ubisoft Forward Event Planned for September

Ubisoft will have another Ubisoft Forward event some time in September, the company announced this week during an earnings call. News came from the call where CFO Frédérick Duguet confirmed the timing of the next digital event showcasing Ubisoft’s upcoming games. This second Ubisoft Forward event will follow the first from earlier in the month that offered some updates on new games not yet released and Ubisoft’s plans for some existing ones that are getting new content. The timing of this next event also means it’ll be out just before some of the upcoming games are scheduled to launch.

Speaking positively of the first Ubisoft Forward event, Duguet noted the record viewership this one attained compared to Ubisoft’s more traditional E3 presentations. Several leaks hit the Ubisoft Forward event before it could actually take place, so perhaps that viewership was partially driven by people who saw snippets of the show early that interested them enough to tune into the full presentation.

Details of what’ll be shown during the next event haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s likely we can expect Ubisoft’s main franchises like Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed to make appearances. Games like Brawlhalla which might not drive those record numbers themselves help round out a diverse schedule of games for these sorts of events, so the next one will hopefully have something for everyone again.

If you missed this year’s first Ubisoft Forward event, you missed out on quite a few reveals. We got to see more of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla via around 30 minutes of gameplay footage to see how Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed formula translates to its new setting. We also finally have a release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as the new Watch Dogs: Legion game, both of which are scheduled to be out before the end of the year and are planned for next-gen consoles as well. Far Cry fans also got their first official look at Far Cry 6, the next game in the series that features Giancarlo Esposito as the game’s main villain.

Despite all those reveals, there were several games which didn’t make an appearance. We didn’t see anything about Rainbow Six Quarantine nor did we see anything about the supposedly rebooted Skull & Bones. Perhaps we’ll see those during the next Ubisoft Forward, but expect to see news about the main games we know of like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla regardless.

Thanks, VGC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.