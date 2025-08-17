Best Ubisoft Game of All Time Now Only $2.49

The best Ubisoft game of all time is currently available for just $2.49 thanks to a hearty 75 percent discount. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, which means it has released a metric ton of great video games over the years. In the process, it has accumulated IP and franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, Watch Dogs, The Division, Rainbow Six, Just Dance, Prince of Persia, and so on. You only get a wealth of IP like this when you are regularly pumping out high quality games. And arguably its highest-quality game to date is Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, a 2005 release and its highest-rated game to date thanks to a 94 on Metacritic.

Those that have never played this all-time great stealth game can remedy this by forking over just $2.49. While the Ubisoft classic was available on Xbox and PlayStation 2 when it released, this deal is exclusive to PC and Steam. On top of this, the deal is only available for a limited time. Come August 24, the 75 percent discount will expire and the Ubisoft game will revert back to its normal price point.

More Dirt Cheap Ubisoft Games

As noted above, Ubisoft sits on a mountain of IP. And almost all of it is on sale across PlayStation Store, Steam, and more. This includes other Tom Clancy games, and even Splinter Cell games specifically. For example, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist is also currently on sale for 75% off, courtesy of Steam, which means it has been discounted to just $7.49.

A Timely Deal

Splinter Cell may not feel like a very relevant series in 2025, since the latest Splinter Cell game is 12 years old, and that is the aforementioned Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist. However, Ubisoft is planning to change this. Not only is Ubisoft working on a new Splinter Cell game, a remake, but an animated series is also in the works at Netflix. Suffice to say, Splinter Cell is not only making a comeback, but a significant one. This means now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it, and there is no better entry to do this with than Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, the best Splinter Cell game to date, the best Ubisoft game to date, and one of the best video games of all time.

Not only is this deal timely, but noteworthy because the Ubisoft game has never been cheaper than this, and it is unlikely to ever be cheaper than this. It is actually a series that doesn’t go on sale as much as other Ubisoft IP. For example, unsurprisingly, there are only two Splinter Cell discounts right now, while almost the entire Far Cry series is on sale between the PlayStation Store and Steam. To this end, now is a great time to jump on this deal as it will be a while before it is discounted again and it’s never going to be cheaper than this.